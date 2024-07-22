Bangladesh scales back policy on public-sector hiring that sparked unrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday drastically reduced the number of government jobs reserved for war veterans and their descendants, a momentous decision spurred by violent student protests that had resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people and brought the country to a standstill.

Under the court’s orders, Bangladesh will now reserve only 5 per cent of government jobs for the children and grandchildren of those who fought for the country’s independence from Pakistan in 1971, according to Shah Monjurul Hoque, a lawyer representing student groups. That is down from a quota of 30 per cent for the group.

The court ruling also orders the reduction of quotas for some other groups, and abolishes quotas for women and those from certain districts. It cuts the quota of jobs for ethnic minorities to 1 per cent, down from 5 per cent, but leaves in place the 1 per cent of jobs that are already reserved for those with disabilities.

In all, the ruling shrinks the number of reserved jobs to 7 per cent from 56 per cent, a move that will open up many more civil-service jobs to university students, who had called the old system unfair and demanded its overhaul.