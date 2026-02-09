Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh secures 19% US tariff and exemption for some apparel made with US material

Yunus said the negotiations on the agreement had spanned nine months since ‌April last ‌year.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 18:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 18:48 IST
World newsUSBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us