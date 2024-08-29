Bangladesh signs international convention on forced disappearances

Later, Yunus posted on X from his official account of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh: “Bangladesh on Thursday signed the instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, demonstrating its commitment to investigate each and every case of enforced disappearances.” “With this, Bangladesh is now party to all nine core human rights treaties, manifesting people's aspirations to uphold freedom and justice for everyone,” the post added.