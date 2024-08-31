Bangladesh students channel revolutionary spirit into flood relief efforts

Using social media to coordinate logistics, recruit volunteers, and share updates, students have amplified their relief efforts, with Rafiq noting that “social media has been key in mobilizing support and keeping everyone informed.” Responding to the students’ call, the community's response has been crucial, with local businesses, shopkeepers, and residents contributing generously, from cash to clothing, and as Zainab Ahmed, a student leading donation drives, put it, “It’s inspiring to see such widespread response.” The student-led initiatives are more than just a response to the flood crisis; they represent a broader commitment to national recovery and rebuilding.