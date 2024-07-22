Bangladesh students to keep up protests despite scrapping of most quotas

Dhaka: Bangladesh appeared calm on Monday amid a curfew, but widespread disruption of telecoms persisted a day after the Supreme Court scrapped some controversial job quotas, as protesters set the government a 48-hour deadline to meet new demands.

Clashes between student protesters and security forces killed at least 147 people across the South Asian nation after the high court last month reinstated job reservations removed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in 2018.

On Sunday, however, the Supreme Court ordered that 93 per cent of government jobs should be allocated on the basis of merit, against earlier quotas of 56 per cent for groups such as families of freedom fighters, women, and people from underdeveloped areas.

"We will continue our protests until the government publishes the verdict in the gazette," said a Dhaka University student, speaking on condition of anonymity, in a reference to the government's official record of decisions.

Student protesters have also demanded the release of detained protest leaders, the lifting of curfew and the re-opening of universities shut since Wednesday.