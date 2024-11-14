Home
Bangladesh top legal official seeks removal of words 'secularism' and 'socialism' from Constitution

The writ petition challenged the validity of the Constitution's 15th amendment made by the now-ousted Awami League regime of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 14:34 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 14:34 IST
World newsBangladeshConstitution

