Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and 13 others indicted on charges of embezzlement, trial to start next month

Meanwhile, speaking with reporters outside the court, Yunus said, “We were in the cage (dock) today for a long time... why in a civilised country a citizen will stand like a beast during the hearing when he is yet to be proved guilty.”

He said as far as his understanding goes until an accused is proved guilty he should be considered innocent but yet “all through (the hearing) we were inside the iron cage.”

Earlier in January, Yunus was sentenced to six months in prison on a separate charge of violating labour laws but was granted bail while the sentence was challenged before the Supreme Court’s High Court Division.