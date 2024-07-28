Bangladeshi YouTuber shows how to illegally enter India using underground tunnels, sparks concern online

An old video of a Bangladeshi YouTuber is making rounds online and has sparked debate among netizens where he shows how one can cross the border and enter India. His channel is named 'DH Travelling Info' where he posts travel videos.
In the video, he shows the route from Bangladesh which leads to the border of India.
The YouTuber, in his video, says that tribals likely use the underground tunnels to enter India illegally, but advises his viewers against doing so.
Another man in the video shows tunnels, which can lead to the Indian border and says that no visa is needed to cross the border this way.
The video was then shared by many people on social media platforms, raising concerns.
Part of clips were posted by an X user who claims to be a part of VHP Dakhin Bengal, which garnered over 4k views.
The caption for the post read, "A Bangladeshi Youtuber shows how to illegally enter India from Bangladesh without any passport or visa...He also reveals how cows are smuggled from India to Bangladesh through rivers.. The demographic change in the border areas is alarming. Central government should immediately take strict action to prevent border infiltration. Otherwise, the situation will worsen."
A Bangladeshi Youtuber shows how to illegally enter India from Bangladesh without any passport or visa...— Sourish Mukherjee (@me_sourish_) July 26, 2024
He also reveals how cows are smuggled from India to Bangladesh through rivers..
The demographic change in the border areas is alarming. Central government should… pic.twitter.com/qVCCpk6UX4
A user commented under the video saying, "Central government please take cognizance of subject matter and take appropriate steps to stop infiltration."
Tagging Home Minister Amit Shah and NIA India, another commented, "Do these messages ring any alarm bells?"
At the end of the video, the youtuber gives a disclaimer saying "whoever is coming here, please do not attempt this. Just because I showed you this does not mean you should attempt to cross it."
He added, "If you attempt to do this, you will face problems and Bangladesh's name will be tarnished."
"Come here, watch the sunset and then leave," he said.
Illegal migration from Bangladesh to India has been a major concern. On June 24, a total of six Bangladesh nationals, who crossed over to India without valid documents, were arrested from two places in Tripura.
Acting on a tip-off, a railway police team laid a trap at Agartala railway station on Tuesday evening.
"Around 7 pm, the team arrested four suspected Bangladesh nationals from the railway station. After preliminary interrogation, the four people revealed they were from Bangladesh and were planning to go to Kolkata in search of jobs. Since they could not show any valid documents to travel to India, all of them were arrested", the Officer-in-Charge (OC), GRP station Agartala, Tapas Dad, told reporters.
With PTI inputs