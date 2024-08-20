Bangladesh's interim govt to set up foundation for victims of violence in student-led protests: Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday said it will set up a foundation headed by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to take care of the wounded and the families of the deceased and injured who participated in the unprecedented student-led protest which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Over 600 people, including 44 police personnel, were killed since the massive protest by students over a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in mid-July.

"The government has decided to set up a Foundation to take care of the wounded and the families of the deceased and wounded who participated in the student-led revolution in July-August 2024," according to the official X handle of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.