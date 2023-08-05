Bangladesh's Opposition demand for free and fair polls could turn into chaotic spell

The BNP has not been alone in its criticism of Hasina. Accusations of authoritarianism, human rights abuses, suppression of free speech, and dissent have marred her tenure since assuming power in 2009. Her security forces have faced severe criticism for their alleged actions, including detaining thousands of opposition activists, engaging in extrajudicial encounters resulting in hundreds of deaths, and disappearing numerous opposition leaders and supporters. In 2021, the United States responded to these alleged human rights abuses by imposing sanctions on the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) security force and seven of its senior officers.