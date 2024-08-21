Bangladesh's unrest impact: Hospitality sector hit in Dhaka, rooms empty at hotels

Dhaka: The recent anti-government protests that rocked Bangladesh for over a month have hit the hospitality sector hard in the capital Dhaka with the majority of rooms at several luxury and economy hotels here going empty in the aftermath of the unrest.

Dhaka is both the political and financial capital of Bangladesh and home to several landmark commercial properties managed by international hotel chains which cater largely to business travellers.

Senior managers at many of these hotels say, the "heaviest impact" was felt in July when huge booking cancellations took place resulting in a "big financial loss".