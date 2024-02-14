Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques

Madhusudan Patel, the temple's construction manager told PTI, "We have used heat-resistant nano tiles and heavy glass panels, merging both traditional aesthetic stone structures with modern-day functionality. Considering the extreme temperatures in UAE, the tiles will be comfortable for visitors to walk even in hot weather. Non-ferrous material has also been used in the temple."

Eighteen lakh bricks, seven lakh man hours and 1.8 lakh cubic metres of sandstone directly from Rajasthan — Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture, just like the recently inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya.