Barack Obama headlines DNC on Tuesday, will campaign for Harris

Chicago: Former US President Barack Obama will endorse the presidential bid of his longtime political ally Kamala Harris on Tuesday night in a high-profile speech aimed at boosting her new and untested presidential bid.

At 63, Obama is keen to influence his party behind the scenes and maintains a legacy and a voice that loom large in moments of crisis, including during the messy deliberations that ultimately led President Joe Biden to step out of the race and endorse Harris, 59.

Nearly eight years after the end of his presidency, Obama remains one of the most popular Democrats in the country, eclipsing Harris and the current administration, public opinion polls show.