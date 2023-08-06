Battle at sea intensifies as Ukraine drone hits second Russian ship in two days

Russia’s Foreign Ministry immediately denounced Saturday’s strike and promised to retaliate. On Saturday evening, Zelenskyy reported that Russia had launched new missile attacks on Ukraine. He said in his nightly address that buildings belonging to an aircraft engine manufacturer, Motor Sich, had been hit in the country’s west. He said the missiles included hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, and Kalibr cruise missiles — some of the most sophisticated conventional weapons in Russia’s arsenal. He added that Ukrainian air defense forces managed to intercept some of them.