Battling the bars; what sentences Imran Khan is facing?

Ahead of the Pakistan general elections, former Pakistan Prime Minister and chairman of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, was sentenced to jail in 'cipher', 'toshakhana' and 'iddat' case to 10, 14 and seven years respectively.

The verdict of all three cases were given in a single week with less than 10 days left for the elections, scheduled to take place on February 8.

Khan, 71, has been slapped with over 150 cases across the country and has been in jail since August 2023.