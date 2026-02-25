Menu
Homeworld

BBC orders fast-track probe into racial slur broadcast at BAFTA Awards

The slur was ‌shouted by John Davidson, who attended the awards ⁠in London after his life inspired the film "I Swear".
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 17:19 IST
