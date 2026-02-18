Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

BBC to argue Trump failed to show he was defamed in documentary

Trump, a Republican, is seeking at least $5 billion of damages on each claim against ​the BBC, which is publicly funded.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 19:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 19:04 IST
World newsUSBBCDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us