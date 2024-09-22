Before Biden-Modi talks, US officials meet anti-India pro-Khalistani American Sikhs

Gupta had been arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 following an extradition request by the US. A few weeks later, the US had formally requested the Czech Republic to extradite him. The Municipal Court in Prague had then ruled in favour of his extradition. Czech Justice Minister Pavel Blažek had on June 6 this year approved his extradition after he had exhausted all legal options. He had been extradited to the US on June 15.

The US prosecutors on November 29, 2023, alleged that Gupta had been an associate of an official of an agency of the Government of India and the official had engaged him to hire a hitman to assassinate Pannun, the general counsel of the SFJ.

The allegation by Washington DC against New Delhi had followed a similar claim by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in Ottawa about the role of India in the June 18, 2023, killing of another Khalistani Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar at the parking lot of a gurdwara at Surrey in the British Columbia province of Canada.

Though New Delhi had dismissed the allegation, the Biden Administration had been nudging the Government of India to cooperate in the probe launched by the agencies of the Government of Canada in connection with the murder. It had also been revealed that the US had provided intelligence inputs to help Canada accuse India of the killing of Nijjar.

After Gupta was extradited from the Czech Republic to the US, the Biden Administration said that it would not tolerate the attempts to silence or harm Americans. The US Justice Department went on to say that the murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated by an employee of the Government of India was “a brazen attempt to silence a political activist for exercising a quintessential American right: his freedom of speech”. The American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stated that it would continue to work with its partners at home and abroad to protect the US citizens and their “sacred rights”.

“With transnational repression on the rise, the American people deserve to know if foreign governments are working to intimidate, harass, harm or kill individuals within the United States whom they view as hostile to their regimes,” Schiff said after introducing the bipartisan Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024 in the US House of Representatives.

“The Transnational Repression Reporting Act is a major step forward in protecting the freedom of speech and civil rights of Americans,” a press release issued by Schiff’s office quoted Kiran Kaur Gill, executive director of the SALDEF, saying. “We are deeply grateful to Congressman Schiff for proposing this legislation and taking the continuing threat of all transnational repression, including India’s recent targeting of Sikhs, seriously,” Harman Singh, executive director of the Sikh Coalition, said.

“India must be made accountable for transnational repression of Sikhs and this bill helps combat the oppression and intimidation Sikhs are facing in America,” Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, one of the Directors of Sikh Assembly of America, said.