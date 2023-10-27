Why's Biden shifting stance on Israel-Hamas war? Gaza deaths & int'l pressure

Israeli officials and their US supporters have privately voiced concern to Reuters that as more time passes since the October 7 atrocities committed by Hamas, the more the world’s focus will be on death and destruction from the Israeli assault in Gaza.

Biden’s aides are urging their Israeli counterparts to take more time to carefully think through their exit strategy before a full-scale ground invasion, one US source said.

US officials have cautioned that crafting fine points of such a strategy "on the fly," as was often the case for the US in the early stages of the Iraq war, would be a mistake, the source added.