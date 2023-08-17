Belgian university to have new literature course on Taylor Swift’s song lyrics

It remains an undebateable fact that Taylor Swift, in her career spanning nearly two decades, has managed to garner a well-fortified fanbase. Now, the Ghent University in Belgium is launching a new literature course to analyse Taylor Swift’s discography, according to a report on CNN. Though several colleges in the United States are already teaching Swift’s poetic refrains, it is believed to be the first such course in Europe.

Curated by Assistant Professor and author of the blog Swifterature Elly McCausland, the course titled Literature: Taylor’s Version will be made available to students. Prof McCausland will use Swift’s work to engage with literature dating from the Medieval period to the Victorian, including the classics and also works of contemporary authors.

The course is open to all, even those who do not identify themselves as Taylor Swift fans. “The purpose of the course is to think critically about Swift as an artist and writer, and to use the popularity of her music as a ‘way in’ to a corpus of literature that may have shaped her work,” the syllabus says.