Belgium-bound flight forced to turn back after horse escapes mid-air

A flight from New York to Liege, Belgium was forced to turn around on November 9 after a horse escaped from its stall in the cargo hold.

The Boeing 747 flight was en route to Liege when the horse got spooked and partially escaped from its stall, CNN reported.

The incident took place on November 9 when the Air Atlanta Icelandic cargo flight, which was transporting 15 horses, had reached 31,000 feet.

"We don't have a problem ... flying-wise, [but] we cannot get the horse back secured," one of the pilots were heard saying in a reconstructed video by YouTube channel 'You Can See ATC', the authenticity of which was confirmed by an Air Atlanta Icelandic official.