<p>Jerusalem: Describing India as a “gigantic power”, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> has said that Israel is “tightening alliances” with its allies, as he mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jerusalem next week.</p>.<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> is expected to arrive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> on February 25 on a two-day visit during which he is likely to address the Knesset (parliament) and meet Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.</p>.<p>Netanyahu made the comments while addressing the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Cadets' Graduation Ceremony in Bahad 1 (IDF Officers School), about 190 kms south of Jerusalem, on Thursday.</p>.<p>After describing valiant efforts by the Israeli army over the years, Netanyahu said how the country goes out and takes “pre-emptive measures” against the evil, and, therefore, will act time and again “to neutralise the risks in the area, as necessary.” </p><p>“We will also act to tighten alliances with our allies. Next week, the Prime Minister of India will visit the country – a gigantic power," Netanyahu said.</p>.US, Israel poised for major military operation against Iran 'very soon': Report.<p>“And of course, you know that a few days ago I returned from another diplomatic visit, the seventh in number since the election of President (Donald) Trump to a second term, where I met with the greatest friend of the State of Israel – US President Trump,” he added.</p>.<p>“In the American security doctrine published recently, Israel is the only country in the world that the US defines as ‘the model ally’,” he asserted.</p>.<p>On Sunday, Netanyahu broke the news of Modi’s visit while addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations.</p>.PM Modi to visit Israel on February 25-26, expected to address Israeli Knesset.<p>“Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi,” Netanyahu told the gathering.</p>.<p>“Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular,” he said.</p>.<p>This would be Modi’s second visit to Israel, the first being in July 2017, which was also the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state. </p>