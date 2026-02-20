Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel 'tightening alliances' with allies, calls India 'gigantic power'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Israel on February 25 on a two-day visit during which he is likely to address the Knesset (parliament).
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 12:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 12:32 IST
World newsIndiaIsraelNarendra ModiBenjamin Netanyahualliance

Follow us on :

Follow Us