Berlin senator struck on head as concern grows over attacks on politicians

Berlin: Berlin senator and former city mayor Franziska Giffey became the latest victim in a string of attacks on German politicians when a man struck her from behind with a heavy object in a local library, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

Giffey, local minister for the economy and a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), was slightly injured in the attack, police and the local prosecutor's office said.

A man hit her on the head and neck with a bag containing something hard before running off, the statement said, adding that Giffey went to hospital for a short time to treat the pain.