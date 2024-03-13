Bernie Sanders endorses Susheela Jayapal for Congress

“For many years, Susheela Jayapal has been an outstanding progressive leader in Oregon,” Sanders said. The Vermont Senator has large following across the country in particular among youths and women and is considered to be the leader of the progressive movement. Pramila Jayap is the Congressional Progressive Caucus chair.

“From early in her career, she has stood with working families as she advocated for workers' rights, fought to strengthen support for immigrant and refugee communities, and took on big polluters. I look forward to serving with her in Congress,” Sanders said in his endorsement.