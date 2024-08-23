Best, worst and weirdest moments of the Democratic Convention

Winfrey, scratching back at JD Vance’s lament that the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies”: “When a house is on fire, we do not ask about the homeowner’s race or religion. We do not wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No. We just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady — we try to get the cat out, too.”