Biden and First Lady welcome Japanese PM, wife at the White House

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Tuesday evening welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida, at the White House and treated them with a seafood dinner at a city restaurant.

Biden has invited the Japanese Prime Minister for a State Dinner on Wednesday as part of the efforts to strengthen ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The president had last year hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State visit.

The President and First Lady welcomed Kishida Fumio and Kishida Yuko at the White House for a guest book signing and official gift exchange.

As the official gift, the President and First Lady presented a three-legged table that was handmade by a Japanese American owned company in Pennsylvania.

The 17-inch table was crafted from American black walnut wood – one of the most precious woods native to North America. It also included a plaque to commemorate the Official Visit.

Biden gifted to the PM a custom framed lithograph and a two-volume LP set, both of which were autographed by iconic American musical artist Billy Joel. The President also gifted Kishida a vintage vinyl record collection of great American music artists in a custom leather presentation box.

The US First lady gifted Kishida a framed painting of the Yoshino cherry tree that she planted with Kishida on the South Lawn last spring.

She also presented an autographed soccer ball that was signed by the US Women's National Soccer Team and the Japanese Women's National Football Team before the United States and Japan played in the SheBelieves Cup semifinal match in Atlanta, Georgia, last weekend.

The couples then went to BlackSalt, a seafood restaurant in the Palisades neighbourhood of Northwest DC.

The two leaders have met nearly a dozen times over the past three years in Tokyo and Washington and in cities around the world.

"This official state visit will build on the immense progress between our two nations that we've made towards creating a safer and more secure Indo-Pacific, as well as mutual prosperity for our peoples.

"Over the course of the visit, the president and the prime minister will highlight the high ambition of our alliance, in the defence and technology space but also across the board, deepening our partnerships on space, technology, economic investment, fighting climate change, coordinating global diplomacy, and strengthening our people to people ties," said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.