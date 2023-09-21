Biden and Netanyahu meet to try to soothe tensions, with some success

For the first time since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel returned to office in December, he and President Joe Biden met face to face Wednesday in a session that both soothed and aggravated monthslong tensions between the leaders and demonstrated Biden’s wider commitment to Israeli security.
By ending his informal moratorium on in-person contact with Netanyahu, Biden showed he was prepared to overlook personal frustrations with the prime minister’s domestic policies in favor of furthering international projects of mutual US-Israeli interest: blocking Iran from building a nuclear weapon and establishing formal relations for the first time between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
“Even when we have our differences, my commitment to Israel is ironclad,” Biden said at the start of the meeting, pledging to ensure “that Iran never, never secures a nuclear weapon.”
Biden also hinted that Netanyahu might be invited to a more formal meeting at the White House within months.
Later, the White House issued a statement saying Biden had extended a formal invitation.
But other comments by Biden, made before the meeting, made clear that the relationship remains thorny. He voiced measured criticism of Netanyahu’s efforts to reduce the power of Israel’s Supreme Court.
Biden also pushed Netanyahu to preserve the possibility of creating a Palestinian state, implicitly criticizing several recent moves by Netanyahu’s government to entrench Israeli control of the West Bank.
The meeting was private — and Biden and Netanyahu spent about 15 minutes alone, without aides — but U.S. and Israeli officials later said it focused on Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, which both men oppose but disagree on how to combat, and U.S.-led efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
To secure the deal, Israel will need to make some concessions to the Palestinians, such as ceding them more land in the West Bank. But senior members of Netanyahu’s government — the most ultranationalist in Israeli history — are strongly opposed to such gestures, making it harder to forge a deal.
Netanyahu attempted to assuage Biden’s concerns about both his commitment to democracy and peace with the Palestinians.
“One thing is certain and will never change, and that is Israel’s commitment to democracy,” Netanyahu said before their meeting began.
He also praised Biden’s efforts to mediate between Israel and Saudi Arabia.