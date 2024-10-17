Biden announces $425 million in military aid for Ukraine

<p>Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday about efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine and announced a new $425 million military aid package, the White House said.</p><p>The security package includes air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles and critical munitions, the White House said in a statement.</p><p>Zelenskyy, writing on Telegram, expressed gratitude to Biden, both parties of Congress and the American people for the new package and said he spoke to Biden about Kyiv's five-point "victory plan," which he presented to parliament on Wednesday.</p>.Zelenskyy unveils 'Victory Plan' as Ukraine faces precarious moment.<p>"I proposed considering the possibility of joint weapons production," he said. "We also discussed the importance of additional training for Ukrainian soldiers."</p><p>Ukraine, he said, thanked the United States "for its readiness to help Ukraine strengthen its positions to compel Russia towards honest diplomacy."</p>