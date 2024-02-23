Biden announces new sanctions vs Russia two years into Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced Washington would issue more than 500 new sanctions targeting Russia as the United States seeks to increase pressure on Moscow to mark the second anniversary of its war in Ukraine.

The United States will also impose new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing support to Russia and take action to further reduce Russia's energy revenues, Biden said in a statement.

The measures seek to hold Russia to account over the war and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Biden said, as Washington looks to continue to support Ukraine even as it faces acute shortages of ammunition and US military aid has been delayed for months in Congress.