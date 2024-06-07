Biden asks Americans to recommit to democracy in Normandy cliff speech

Pointe Du Hoc: Near the cliff that US Army Rangers scaled 80 years ago on D-Day, President Joe Biden on Friday compared the threats posed by Nazi Germany to those facing the world today by dictators and authoritarianism.

Biden's speech in Normandy, his second in as many days, aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine, but it is also expected to be a rebuke of the isolationist inclinations of Donald Trump, Biden's rival in the November 5 presidential election.