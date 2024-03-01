Biden calls Chinese electric vehicles a security threat

President Joe Biden took steps Thursday toward blocking internet-connected Chinese cars and trucks from entry to the US auto market, including electric vehicles, saying they posed risks to national security because their operating systems could send sensitive information to Beijing.

The immediate action was the opening of a Commerce Department investigation into security threats, which could lead to new regulations or restrictions on Chinese vehicles.

But administration officials made clear it was the first step in what could be a wide range of policy responses meant to stop low-cost Chinese electric vehicles — either manufactured in China or assembled by Chinese companies in countries such as Mexico — from flooding the US market and potentially driving domestic automakers out of business.

China has rapidly scaled up its production of electric vehicles in recent years, setting it on a collision course with Biden’s industrial policy efforts that seek to help American automakers dominate that market at home and abroad. Some of its smaller cars sell for less than $11,000 each — significantly less than a comparable American-made electric vehicle.

The administration’s actions Thursday come as Biden’s likely opponent in November, former President Donald Trump, criticizes him for pushing automakers toward electric vehicles — and as each of the candidates tries to cast himself as tougher on China.

The measures stemmed from conversations with Detroit automakers, union autoworkers and EV giant Tesla, which was recently supplanted by Chinese company BYD as the world’s biggest seller of electric cars.

“China is determined to dominate the future of the auto market, including by using unfair practices,” Biden said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “China’s policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security. I’m not going to let that happen on my watch.”

Thursday’s action did not immediately impose new barriers on Chinese electric vehicles, which already face high tariffs and have not yet penetrated the growing American market for clean energy cars.

At Biden’s direction, the Commerce Department has begun an investigation into the threat from technology embedded in Chinese electric vehicles. That includes Chinese-made versions of common automotive software, which administration officials said could track where Americans drove and charged their vehicles, or even what music or podcasts they listened to on the road.