Biden camp would cautiously prefer a Trump rematch

Unlike in 2016, Democrats can hardly say they did not see Trump coming. "Team Clinton missed the moment to understand that a populist movement from the left or right made up mainly on loose facts, grievances and white nationalism would not be corrected simply at the ballot box," said Donna Brazile, who headed the Democratic National Committee that year. "But this is different," she added. The movement has mushroomed "into a big cultural war with only two sides: You are either for Trump or against him. There is no middle ground."