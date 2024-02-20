Biden campaign, Democrats rake in $42 million in January fundraising

Washington: US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign and his Democratic Party allies raised more than $42 million in January and have $130 million cash-on-hand as they prepare for a likely general election contest against Republican Donald Trump.

The fundraising figures, released by Biden's campaign, were propelled by small-dollar donors giving money online, officials said.

“January’s fundraising haul – driven by a powerhouse grassroots fundraising program that continues to grow month by month – is an indisputable show of strength to start the election year,” Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

The fundraising totals include money contributed to the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their related joint-fundraising committees.