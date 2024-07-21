Biden campaign outraises and outspends Trump campaign in June

President Joe Biden's election campaign last month outraised and outspent his challenger Donald Trump, according to disclosures published on Saturday that showed the president's coffers initially swelling even after a disastrous debate performance.

The main campaign account for Biden, a Democrat, took in $64 million in June and spent $59 million, largely on campaign ads, ending the month with $95 million in the bank, according to a filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

Republican Trump's main account reported raising $21 million in June and spending about $10 million, while having $128 million in cash at the close of the month.

Biden, 81, raised more than $5 million in the three days following his June 27 debate against Trump, 78, in which the president stammered throughout and failed to energetically challenge Trump's attacks, which included numerous false claims.