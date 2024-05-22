Biden cancels $7.7 billion more in student debt for 160,000 borrowers

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the cancellation of another $7.7 billion in student debt for 160,000 borrowers, bringing the total number of people to benefit from his debt relief push to 4.75 million, despite Republican opposition.

Biden, keen to shore up waning support among young people ahead of the November presidential election, had pledged last year to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court in June blocked his broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.

Biden said beneficiaries of the newest measures are people enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan, who had received an average of over $35,000 in debt cancellation.

They include teachers, nurses, law enforcement officials and other public service workers, or borrowers who were approved for relief through other changes, the White House said.