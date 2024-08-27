Biden commends Modi for message of peace, ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine

Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and commended him for his "message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support" for Ukraine.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv on August 23 was seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act as his trip to Russia last month triggered criticism from the Biden administration and anguish in some Western capitals.

During the visit, Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia should sit together to end the war and that India was ready to play an "active role" in restoring peace.

In a post on 'X', Biden said, "I spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss his recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, and commended him for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine."