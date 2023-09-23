Biden creates federal office of gun violence prevention

President Joe Biden on Friday announced a new office dedicated to gun violence prevention, his latest effort to combat a growing national crisis through executive action instead of the more sweeping reforms that would require congressional approval.
The office will be led by Vice President Kamala Harris, who pursued gun safety measures when she was California’s top prosecutor. Its focus will be on helping the administration coordinate gun policy and pressing congressional leaders to act on the issue.
“We all want our kids to have the freedom to learn how to read and write instead of duck and cover, for God’s sake,” Biden said during remarks in the Rose Garden, where survivors of school shootings were among the hundreds of attendees.
The announcement comes as Biden, who is running for reelection, tries to reenergise the record number of young voters who turned out in the 2020 election, many of whom say they are motivated by the horrors of gun violence in America.
“We’ve reached that point today, in my view, where the safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot,” Biden said.
Biden was introduced by Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, D-Fla., the first Generation Z member of Congress. He previously was an organiser of the youth advocacy group March for Our Lives, which was started by students who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida.
“As the youngest member of the United States Congress and the first member of Gen Z, I’m often asked what got me involved in this work,” said Frost, who was 15 when a gunman killed 20 first graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. “And the answer is quite simple. I didn’t want to get shot in school.”
The American political system has been deadlocked for more than a decade on major changes to gun laws, despite a steady drumbeat of horrifying shootings. Gun violence has become the leading cause of death among young children.
Even with majorities in both houses of Congress during Biden’s first two years in office, Democrats were unable to pass an assault weapons ban, and any effort now is almost certain to fail in the Republican-controlled House.