Biden doubles down on emerging markets as Xi snubs G20

Biden has premised his foreign policy on standing up to Russia's war in Ukraine, managing competition with China and restoring US alliances neglected by his predecessor Trump, the Democrat's likely Republican opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

Those efforts have found success with traditional US partners but has resonated less with developing countries, including Brazil, India and South Africa, which have tried to avoid being whipsawed by Washington's conflicts with Beijing and Moscow even as they seek greater Western investment.