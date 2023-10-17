Biden faces risks in his wartime visit to Israel

Now, though, Netanyahu is at the head of a unity government that has come together specifically to prosecute the war, combining with the former defense minister Benny Gantz and his centrist party. Biden’s aides are hoping that the central role for Gantz, a former general who served in the Israel Defense Force for 38 years, will change the dynamic of their discussions. But Gantz campaigned against Netanyahu in 2019 by portraying himself as a hard-liner, boasting that when he was chief of staff, the top military post, “parts of Gaza were sent back to the Stone Age.” He was also accused of unnecessary civilian casualties.