Biden heads to California for big Hollywood money haul

Washington: President Joe Biden kicks off a three-day, star-studded fundraising trip in California on Friday that a top campaign official boasted will rake in a record amount of cash for the Democratic U.S. president's 2024 reelection effort.

The trip comes a day after the Department of Justice filed new criminal charges against Biden's son, Hunter, accusing him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle.

California - and the deep-pocketed entertainment industry - has long served as a major funding source for Democrats, but long strikes by actors and screenwriters had a chilling effect on fundraising.