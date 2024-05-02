Biden is not winning; His campaign should stop acting like it is

But here we are entering May, with just six months before the election, and the basic dynamic that inspired the original discussion/freakout is still with us. Biden's minisurge was, well, miniature. He's still slightly behind in national polling, and he still trails Trump in the swing states that won the Electoral College for the Democrats last time -- Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The gap is narrow: Depending on your preferred polling average and what you make of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s polling numbers, Biden probably needs to make up just a few points to pull ahead -- maybe 3 points, maybe 4. But it's also quite consistent; since last fall, both candidates are bouncing around within a very narrow range.