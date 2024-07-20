Biden is the best person to take on Trump, says his campaign

Milwaukee: Incumbent President Joe Biden is the best person to take on Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the November elections, his campaign said on Friday.

“The president's in this race. You've heard him say that time and time again,” chair of the Biden-Harris Campaign, Jen O'Malley Dillon, told MSNBC in an interview, a day after Trump accepted his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate for the November general elections.

Dillon insisted that Biden is committed to fighting against Trump.

“I think we saw on display last night exactly why. Because Donald Trump is not going to offer anything new to the American people. He's the same person he was in 2020. He's the same person he was at the debate stage. He's the same person he is — about himself and not about the American people. Joe Biden is more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump,” Dillon said.

“We believe in this campaign. We are built for the close election that we are in, and we see the path forward. The president is the leader of our campaign and of the country, and he is clearly in our impression, what we've built, and in our engagement with voters, he's the best person to take on Donald Trump and prosecute that case and present his vision versus what we saw last night,” Dillon said.