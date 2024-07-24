Biden returns to a vastly different presidency with six months to go

“Think how disappointed President Biden must be,” said Barbara A. Perry, co-chair of the Presidential Oral History Program at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. He was forced “to drop out of a race he relished against his nemesis, seeing and feeling himself aging out of the profession to which he has dedicated his entire adult life, and knowing that whatever little power he had left in his term he has now utterly sacrificed by withdrawing from the 2024 contest.”

Like his predecessors, Biden has vowed not to be shunted to the sidelines. In a post on social media Tuesday shortly before returning from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he spent six days recovering from COVID and recalibrating his future, the president said he would address the nation from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. Wednesday. He said the address would discuss “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.”

He made clear in a phone call to his old campaign headquarters Monday that he still harbors hope for progress. “I’ve got six months left of my presidency, and I’m determined to get as much done as I possibly can, both foreign policy and domestic policy,” he said, citing initiatives to curb gun violence, expand child care and elder care, lower the cost of prescription drugs and stem climate change.

He also mentioned efforts to broker a cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, expressing optimism that it may come soon. “We got to keep working for an end to the war in Gaza,” Biden said. “I’ll be working very closely with the Israelis and with the Palestinians to try to work out how we can get the Gaza war to end and the Middle East peace and get all those hostages home. I think we’re on the verge of being able to do that.”

But he will get a sense of how difficult that may be Thursday, when he meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. Netanyahu has not been particularly deferential to the president on the Gaza war and may now have even more reason to hedge, on the theory that he could get a better deal from former President Donald Trump if he reclaims the office.

“Very often, particularly on foreign policy, being a lame duck doesn’t erase the challenges that existed before,” said Julian Zelizer, a historian at Princeton University. He cited efforts late in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s tenure to end the Vietnam War and in President Bill Clinton’s to finalize a Middle East peace agreement.

“Being a lame duck might free up the departing president, but also emboldens opponents at home and abroad who no longer fear that person,” Zelizer said. “The result is more might-have-beens than breakthrough moments.”

Biden’s return to the White House on Tuesday was the first time he had been seen in public since late Wednesday, when he disembarked from Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware looking frail and uncertain and having just tested positive for COVID.

Arriving back at Dover on Tuesday for the flight home, Biden was wearing a suit and tie along with his signature aviator sunglasses. “I’m feeling well,” he told reporters, giving a thumbs-up sign. After landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside Washington, he was asked about his upcoming address. “Watch and listen. Why don’t you wait and hear what I say?”

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said in a statement that after treatment with Paxlovid, the president’s “symptoms have resolved” and he had tested negative for COVID. “Over the course of his infection, he never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal, to include pulse oximetry,” O’Connor wrote. “His lungs remained clear,” and he “continues to perform all of his presidential duties.”