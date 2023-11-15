Biden says goal of Xi meeting is to resume US-China military communications

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his goal during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week is to resume normal communications between the two superpowers, including military-to-military contacts.

Speaking to reporters after remarks on climate change at the White House, Biden said he is trying to alter the US relationship with China for the better, after a period of strained ties.

Biden and Xi are to meet on Wednesday in the San Francisco area during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It will be only the second in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021.

Asked how he would measure success at his highly anticipated summit talks with Xi, Biden said before departing for San Francisco:

"To get back on a normal course, corresponding and being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another in a crisis, and being able to make sure that our militaries still have contact with one another."