Biden says presidents can be subject to criminal prosecution

By Jordan Fabian and Kate Queram

President Joe Biden said he “can’t think of one” reason presidents should receive absolute immunity from prosecution, as Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has claimed.

Biden made the comment in response to a reporter’s question Saturday before departing the White House for Camp David, where he will spend Christmas. The Supreme Court on Friday declined to fast-track a decision on Trump’s immunity case.

The justices’ decision hampered federal prosecutors’ efforts to start Trump’s trial on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The former president argues he was acting within his official duties during the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, in which his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory.