Homeworld

Biden spoke to Qatari emir over hostage deal implementation: White House

Biden was briefed throughout Saturday morning and on the latest of the hostage deal implementation
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 00:33 IST

Nantucket: US President Joe Biden spoke on Saturday with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the hold-up over the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, spokesperson Adrienne Watson for the White House National Security Council said.

The White House, following the call at 1:30 pm EST, learned from the Qataris that the hostage agreement was back on and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was moving to collect the hostages. Biden was briefed throughout Saturday morning and on the latest of the hostage deal implementation, Watson said.

(Published 26 November 2023, 00:33 IST)
