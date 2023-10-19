News Shots
Homeworld

Biden to address nation on US response to Hamas attacks, Russia-Ukraine war

Biden was on his way back from Israel when the White House issued the statement.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 00:16 IST

US President Joe Biden, a day after his return from Israel, would deliver a prime time address to the nation on Thursday to state the country's stand on the Hamas' attacks against Israel and Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00pm ET,” she said. Biden was on his way back from Israel when the White House issued the statement.

(Published 19 October 2023, 00:16 IST)
