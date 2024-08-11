Biden to campaign for Harris in battleground state Pennsylvania

US President Joe Biden said in comments broadcast on Sunday that he would campaign for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in November's presidential election.

Biden made his remarks in an interview with CBS, his first since announcing in late July that he would pull out of the race against Republican candidate Donald Trump over concerns about the future of US democracy.

Harris leads Trump by four points in Pennsylvania and two other key swing states, Wisconsin and Michigan, according to polls by the New York Times and Siena College released on Saturday.