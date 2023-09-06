Biden to focus on progress on climate, reshaping multilateral development banks at G20 Summit

On a question of whether division between India and China affects cooperation, especially with the climate issue at the summit, Sullivan said, "Really, that’s up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them."

"What I think that the chair, India, will encourage them to do, what we — the United States — and every other member — virtually every other member in the G20 will do is encourage them to come in in a constructive way on climate, on multilateral development bank reform, on debt relief, on technology, and set aside the geopolitical questions and really focus on problem-solving and delivering for the developing countries," he said.