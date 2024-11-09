Home
Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on Wednesday

'At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday,' Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 17:39 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 17:39 IST
